Buccaneers, Bills, Bengals advance to Divisional Round

The 2022 NFL Playoffs kick off today and Super Bowl 56 is right around the corner! Here are the final scores, results and schedule for Super Wild Card Weekend. Click here for the full 2022 NFL playoff schedule.

2022 NFL Scores, Schedule: Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 15

(5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals

(6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills

Sunday, January 16

(7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys

Live score : 49ers 23, Cowboys 10 (fourth quarter)

TV Channel: CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC, Peacock

Monday, January 17

(5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams

2022 NFL Playoffs Bracket

