‘Bubbly, radiant’ 19-year-old LSU student fatally struck by car, officials say

A Louisiana State University sophomore died after she was struck by a car, the school and deputies said.

Madison Brooks was hit around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said, according to WAFB. The wreck happened about 4 miles from the university’s campus.

Deputies said Brooks, 19, was standing in the road when she was struck, WBRZ reported. Officials do not think the driver was impaired.

The sheriff’s department did not immediately reply to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Brooks was hospitalized after she was hit, the school said, according to WBRZ. She died later that day.

“This is a tragedy for all of us at LSU, especially Madison’s family, friends, sorority sisters, and classmates,” a university spokesperson said in a statement to McClatchy News. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all of them as they go through this extremely difficult time and begin the grieving process.”

Loved ones remember Brooks as “bubbly, radiant and so loving.”

“It is going to be so hard to go through life without you, but I promise to carry you with me everyday,” one friend said in an Instagram story.

“Words cannot express the pain I’m feeling right now and the loss we are suffering,” another friend posted. “You will always have a piece of my heart.”

“Most contagious smile, laughter, heart,” a third friend shared. “Your spirit will live on forever.”

Sophomore from Raleigh in critical condition after hit-and-run, Ole Miss officials say

Head-on crash kills ex-college football player, Virginia cops say. ‘Hearts are heavy’

16-year-old killed in crash with semi, police say. ‘Massive hole in all our hearts’