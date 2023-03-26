Bubba Wallace, Jimmie Johnson done after wrecks in NASCAR Cup race at COTA

Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Alex Zietlow will be passing along live updates throughout Sunday’s Cup race at Circuit of the Americas in the section below. Refresh for the latest news. Full results will be posted at the end of the race.

All times below are Eastern.

NASCAR Cup Series at COTA live updates

Stage 3

Lap 32: Tyler Reddick hits pit road — and will likely need to pit again before the race is over. Another note: Kyle Larson is called for speeding on pit road and will need to serve a pass-through penalty.

Stage 2

Lap 30: Tyler Reddick takes a Stage 2 win with a nine-second lead over the rest of the field. But not so fast! One reason why Reddick is ahead by so much is because he hasn’t headed down pit road since Lap 12. With a 23-lap fuel window, that means the 45 car will likely need to pit twice more to finish the race on fuel alone. Strategy is thus already coming into play. The rest of the Stage 2 point-getters (in order): Reddick, Austin Dillon, Michael McDowell, Kevin Harvick, Chris Buescher, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Larson, Erik Jones, Chase Briscoe, Noah Gragson.

Lap 17: It’s been an eventful first phase of Sunday’s Cup race! William Byron has led nine of the 17 laps. There have also been two cautions for six laps. Bubba Wallace emerged from the infield care center after his car suffered a broken toe link and a few other mechanical issues, and he granted a brief interview with the Fox broadcast. What he said, in part: “Trying my hardest not to go down this slippery slope of self-doubt right here. Two weeks in a row of making rookie mistakes six years into Cup? Need to be replaced.”

Here’s another angle of what went wrong.

Stage 1

Lap 15: This stage will end under yellow as NASCAR cleans up fluid on the track. There will be no stage break — remember the new road-course rule? — but stage points will still be awarded. William Byron takes the Stage 1 win. The Top 10 (in order) after first stage: Byron, Austin Cindric, AJ Allmendinger, Alex Bowman, Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez, Kyle Busch, Jordan Taylor, Christopher Bell, Ryan Preece.

Lap 11: We’ve got our second caution of the day! It’s been an eventful lap: Around Turn 12, Bubba Wallace gets into the rear of Kyle Larson to prompt the No. 5 car to spin. Later, Larson and Denny Hamlin collide as they enter pit road. Larson told over his radio that his car sustained damage, but that it’s not too bad. Wallace, however, will see his day done after the collision.

Lap 11: The Top 10 running right now: Tyler Reddick, William Byron, Austin Cindric, AJ Allmendinger, Alex Bowman, Daniel Suarez, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain.

Lap 1: The caution comes out early! Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, Ty Dillon and Jimmie Johnson get into an incident on Turns 19 and 20 on Lap 1. The caution eventually comes out. Dillon and Johnson done for the day as a result. Johnson later tells the Fox broadcast of his early end: “It’s really disappointing. But it comes with racing, it’s part of it. Unfortunately we didn’t have a day yesterday in qualifying. We’re back there around the wreck, and we know those things can happen.”

Green flag , 3:39 p.m.: Green green green!

3:18 p.m.: Here’s what you need to know about the COTA racetrack: 3.426 miles, 20 turns, 68 laps, 40 mph at pit road speed, 50 mph caution car speed, 23 laps fuel window.

3:09 p.m.: The Fox broadcast will be full at COTA. Retired driver Kurt Busch will join the crew, and so will driver/NASCAR superstar Chase Elliott as he continues his recovery from injury. Guenther Steiner, the current team principal of the Haas Formula One Team, will also have plenty of camera time today.

3:02 p.m.: Zane Smith won Saturday’s Truck Series race, and AJ Allmendinger won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. Allmendinger is one of the best road course drivers in NASCAR, and almost won it at COTA last year. Can he finish the job this year? The odds for today’s race: Kyle Larson at 13-2; Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch at 8-1; Tyler Reddick at 10-1; and AJ Allmendinger at 12-1.

2:47 p.m.: Some minute-by-minute pre-race scheduling: Driver introductions: 3:05 p.m.; Invocation: 3:30:20 p.m.; National anthem: 3:31:00 p.m.; Command: 3:38:00 p.m.; Green flag: 3:49:00 p.m.

2:39 p.m.: Good afternoon! The NASCAR Cup Series race on FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio is set to begin in about an hour. William Byron will be on the pole with Tyler Reddick right beside him. Austin Cindric and Jordan Taylor (subbing in for Chase Elliott in the No. 9 Hendrick car) will begin right behind them. Some pre-race reading: This race will mark the dawn of a new road-course rule in the 2023 season. Also of note: COTA will see a stacked field with former Formula One champs — with Jenson Button and Kimi Räikkönen — and it’ll also mark the first time the series has returned to COTA since Ross Chastain’s life changed forever.

How to watch COTA Cup Series race

Race: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Place: Circuit of The Americas

Date: Sunday, March 26

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Purse: $9,294,829

TV: FOX, 3 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 231.88 miles (68 laps)

Stages: Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 15), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 30), Stage 3 (Ends on Lap 68)

Starting lineup at COTA