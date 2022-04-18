BTS ends final ‘Permission to Dance on Stage’ concert by teasing new album

BTS announced the release date for their next studio album during their fourth and final “Permission to Dance on Stage” concert on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The South Korean supergroup teased the upcoming album at the end of their show via a video montage of their old music videos, which ended with the tagline: “We are bulletproof,” followed by the date “2022.06.10.”

The same video was posted by the K-pop group’s official accounts on social media platforms, confirming that the album will indeed be released on June 10. What remains unclear is whether “We Are Bulletproof” is the album’s official title, a single from the album or a mere tagline.

Big Hit Music, the record label behind the global phenomenon, also posted about the new album with a statement on South Korean social media platform Weverse.

“BTS will be back with another new album on June 10, 2022,” Big Hit Music said in a statement. “Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date. We look forward to your love and support for BTS’ new album. Thank you.”

BTS’ series of concerts, dubbed “Permission to Dance on Stage,” ran from April 8-9 and again from April 15-16 in Las Vegas.

Last month, live-event screenings of the concert “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage: Seoul” grossed $6.9 million across 800 theaters in North America, making it the top-grossing live cinema event of all time. The concert has earned more than $32.6 million worldwide.

Featured Image via BANGTANTV

