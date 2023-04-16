Bryson Stott ties Puddin’ Head Jones’ Phillies record in huge 9-run first inning

Bryson Stott ties Phillies record in huge 9-run first inning originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Bryson Stott wasn’t interested in suspense.

With a chance to tie Willie Jones’ 73-year-old franchise record for longest hitting streak to begin a season, Stott took care of business right away. Leading off against Cincinnati Reds right-hander Luis Cessa, Stott slammed his first home run of the 2023 season.

Stott can break Jones’ record Monday night in Chicago when the Phillies play the White Sox.

It was Stott’s 25th hit of the season. He has at least one hit in each of the Phillies’ 16 games so far this season. That equals Jones’ 16-game streak to begin the 1950 season. The man known as Puddin’ Head set the record against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 4, 1950. Jones hit a double in a 9-6 Phillies victory.

Jones was hit with two pitches in the record-setting game. The next day, he went 0-for-4 in St. Louis against pitcher Harry Brecheen.

For an idea how long ago Jones hit in 16 straight, he had hits against the Boston Braves, the Brooklyn Dodgers and the New York Giants. Brooklyn’s Jackie Robinson, whose barrier-breaking anniversary is being celebrated this weekend, was in his fourth season. He had won the National League MVP Award in 1949.

Jones had hits against Don Newcombe, Warren Spahn and Johnny Sain. His batting average was .365 after the 16 games.

Stott’s home run ignited the Phillies’ wild 9-run first inning against the Reds. The day before, he led off with a double against Reds starter Graham Ashcraft.