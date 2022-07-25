Bryson Stott ends Phils’ skid with dramatic 3-run homer

Bryson Stott ends Phillies’ losing streak with dramatic 3-run bomb originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Staring at a fourth straight loss and down to their final four outs, the Phillies were saved by another clutch, late bomb from Bryson Stott.

The rookie took tough left-hander A.J. Minter deep for a two-out, three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to send the Phillies to a 6-4 win.

It was Stott’s second three-run homer of the season with the Phillies trailing in the eighth inning or later.

He drove in five of the Phillies’ six runs, all with two outs. He hit a two-run double in the second inning on a soft chopper to first base that took a funky hop and eluded Matt Olson.

This was a big win for the Phils, who had lost three in a row and seven of 10 and had been held below four runs in 10 of their last 12 games.

The Phillies are 50-46 and picked up a half-game on the idle Cardinals. The Phils trail St. Louis by a half-game for the final National League wild-card spot.

The Braves have been MLB’s hottest team since June 1, going 35-12. This was the first of five meetings between the teams over the next nine days.

Alec Bohm started the eighth-inning rally with a single, his third hit of the night. Bohm has hit .411 over his last 20 games to raise his season batting average to .287.

Nick Castellanos also had a multi-hit game, his first since July 10 in St. Louis. Slumping Kyle Schwarber went 0 for 4 with a strikeout. He’s 4 for his last 55 with a .121 on-base percentage over his last 14 games, so the Phillies have needed other players to get hot.

The Phils overcame poor early defense that led to three unearned runs for the Braves in the second inning. Rhys Hoskins’ footwork was off covering the first base bag on a slow roller to Johan Camargo at third base. Camargo’s throw sailed past Hoskins and what should have been an inning-ending groundout instead resulted in the Braves scoring three times.

Those were the only runs allowed by Ranger Suarez, who has returned from the IL to pitch 10 scoreless innings.

More coming …