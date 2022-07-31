Bryson Rodgers stands firm with Ohio State commitment

On the same day Ohio State saw its 2023 quarterback question answered in getting a commitment from Brock Glenn, the Buckeyes watched a prized cornerback decommit in Dijon Johnson. It has truly been a rollercoaster of a recruiting season.

Now there is speculation that there are others who may jump ship before signing day. Maybe it’s just nervous fans or maybe where there’s smoke there is fire. Who knows when dealing with 18-year-old kids?

One name that has come up recently as someone who may flip is wide receiver, Bryson Rodgers. Rodgers is good friends with Johnson and so the rumors quickly began soon after it became apparent that Johnson was going to back off his pledge to OSU. But the four-star wide receiver seems to be locked in with the Buckeyes as he responded to a Twitter post saying just that.

That has to give Ohio State fans a bit of relief. Despite the grammar police who will attack Rodgers for a social media typo, the young receiver seems confident in his choice to land in Columbus.

Rodgers joins Brandon Inniss, Noah Rogers, and Carnell Tate in the 2023 class as another impressive haul of wideouts for coach Brian Hartline.

