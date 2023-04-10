Bryson DeChambeau at the Masters – Bryson DeChambeau’s Masters comments have come back to bite him on the Azaleas – AP/Mark Baker

While all the focus has been on the battle between Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm, on Rory McIlroy’s woes and Tiger Woods’ gammy leg, there has been one big-hitter conspicuous by his absence from this year’s Masters coverage. Bryson DeChambeau, one of the most colourful and outspoken players in the game, has gone completely under the radar.

It seems Augusta National does not forget. Three years ago, in the wake of his maiden major victory at Winged Foot, the Californian famously boasted that, for him, with his supersonic hitting, he no longer regarded the venerable course as a par-72. “I’m looking at it as a par-67 for me because I can reach all the par-fives in two, no problem,” DeChambeau opined breezily. He has been regretting those words ever since.

In DeChambeau’s 12 rounds since making those comments, he has gone round in a total of 19-over par. Or +79 if you consider the course, like him, a par-67.

To say there has been a bit of schadenfreude from golf’s establishment at his hubristic comeuppance would be understating it. The man from Modesto has always been a bit of a Marmite character. From his earliest days, when he dared to challenge golf’s status quo with his ‘appliance of science’ (the single-length shafts, the ‘side-saddle’ putting, the spraying of his golf balls with water to try to understand spin rates etc etc) the physics graduate in the flat cap has always split opinion.

Some enjoy DeChambeau’s bombastic approach. His braggadocio. His bombs. They enjoy the videos charting his quest for extra swing speed and the long drive competitions. Others see him as a novelty act rather than a serious golfer and enjoy nothing better than watching him fall flat on his face.

It was actually hard to watch DeChambeau do anything at all in his two rounds this year, with the television powers-that-be declining to show (m)any of his shots. Whether this had anything to do with his defection to LIV last year is open to debate (LIV Twitter certainly felt so). Fortunately, there is always the Masters website, which allows you to watch replays of any shot from any player on any hole.

What DeChambeau-cam revealed was pretty cruel, even for most the hardcore anti-LIV anti-Bryson fanatic.

A double bogey on his opening hole of the tournament got DeChambeau’s 2023 Masters off to the worst possible start. But he managed to complete the rest of the round in level par, ending the day with a 74. Not great. Seven over par by his own standards but not out of it.

Bryson DeChambeau lines up a putt at Augusta

It was – irony of ironies – a par-five that did for him in the end. Standing at +3 in his second round and heading to the par-five 15th, DeChambeau would undoubtedly have thought he needed a birdie to make the projected cut at +2. This was his chance. The par-fives are his bread and butter, after all.

He even played it safe, choosing to lay up. And it seemed a wise move when he hit his third shot pin high. Unfortunately for him, it clattered the flag, ricocheted sideways, rolled off the green and all the way into the water, leading to a very costly bogey. DeChambeau ended the day on +4. To add insult to injury, the cut line then moved to +3 the following day when Justin Thomas bogeyed his final two holes after play resumed following Friday’s washout. So DeChambeau did not need that birdie at 15 after all. Golf can be a cruel sport.

DeChambeau, to his credit, has taken his medicine pretty well. Speaking about those infamous 2020 comments at the start of this week, he insisted he could laugh at them now. “Do I regret them?” he asked. “Everybody has a perspective on it. I don’t think I regret anything. What I do understand is that I have a lot of respect for the course. Like, people don’t think that I… because of that statement they think I don’t have respect for the course? Are you kidding me? This is one of the greatest golf courses in the entire world, and if anybody thinks I don’t have respect for the course, they’d better go check out who I actually am because it’s not accurate one bit.

“With the distance I’m hitting it, and was hitting it, I thought there was a possibility [of making Augusta a par-67]. But that’s only with your ‘A’ game, and I should have rephrased that. If you have your ‘A’ game, there’s a good chance of being able to do that.”

When all is said and done, it was not such an outrageous suggestion. Most of the big hitters would hope to birdie the par-fives when they are playing well. Brooks Koepka has played the par-fives in seven-under so far this week. You just don’t say it. These things have a habit of coming back to bite you in the Azaleas.