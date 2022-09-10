Bryce Young’s heroics help No. 1 Alabama escape with 20-19 win over Texas

Bryce Young was not going to let Texas beat Alabama.

The No. 1 Crimson Tide survived a major scare from Texas after scoring with 10 seconds left in a 20-19 win. Texas took a 19-17 lead with 1:29 to go on a Bert Auburn field goal but Young continued to show why he was the 2021 Heisman winner with a fantastic fourth quarter.

“When his best was needed, it was really good,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said after the game.

Young was absolutely phenomenal over the final 15 minutes and his 20-yard scramble after a fantastic escape from the pocket set up Will Richard’s game-winning 32-yard kick.

Young finished the game 27-of-39 for 214 yards and a TD to go along with 38 rushing yards. But his stats don’t fully explain how good Young was throughout the game. He would have easily had a prettier stat line without the myriad drops from Alabama’s receivers and kept plays alive all day with his legs and pocket awareness.

Texas hung in the game despite losing QB Quinn Ewers to a left shoulder injury late in the first quarter. Ewers was hit by Dallas Turner and landed on his left shoulder after throwing the ball away. He was replaced by Hudson Card and he almost led Texas to victory after the Crimson Tide turned the ball over on downs with 3:55 to go.

But a Will Anderson sack on third down followed by an Alabama timeout forced Texas into kicking a field goal with just over 90 seconds to go. And that stop gave Young and the Alabama offense plenty of time for the game-winning drive.