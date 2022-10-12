Bryce Young practicing with Alabama ahead of game against Tennessee

Bryce Young has been able to practice with No. 3 Alabama this week, but the Heisman Trophy winner’s status for Saturday’s game against No. 6 Tennesse is still uncertain.

“He’s making progress,” Nick Saban said during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference. “He’s been able to practice some, and we’ll continue to evaluate him as the week progresses.”

Young suffered an AC sprain to his right shoulder during Alabama’s game against Arkansas on Oct. 1. He was fully dressed out over the weekend and wanted to come in late during the Crimson Tide’s 24-20 victory over Texas A&M. However, he did not make an appearance against the Aggies.

“I didn’t think that he was in a position that he could go and effectively do his job the way he’s capable of doing it,” Saban said Wednesday. “He’s made a lot of progress from that point, and hopefully that will change in the near future.”

Against Texas A&M, Young was replaced by Jalen Milroe, who made his first start for the Crimson Tide. The redshirt freshman accounted for 194 total yards and three touchdowns but committed three turnovers and struggled to move the ball consistently through the air.

“I just think Jalen played with a lot of anxiety,” Saban said. “I don’t think he allowed himself to let his training sort of guide him and trust and believe in it so that he can have success in executing plays. You can’t turn the ball over and not execute plays like they’re designed relative to the read of what you should and shouldn’t do.

“So those things are all things that we definitely need to improve on so that we can utilize all 11 players on our offensive team. We have skill guys that can make plays. We’ve got to distribute the ball at the quarterback position so that they can. Whether it’s a run or a pass or an RPO or an advantage throw, we’ve got to make the right choices and decisions on those things.”

During Wednesday’s teleconference Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said his team is preparing for both Young and Milroe this week in practice.

“You have to have a plan even if you know who the starter is, just because you know there are going to be some things that are different depending if the other guy goes into the football game,” Heupel said. “So for us, starting with [defensive coordinator Tim Banks], our defensive staff and our players, understanding who’s in and the type of things you’re going to see. Obviously, our calls may adjust in situations based on who the QB is, but you have to prepare for both of them anyway.”

Saturday’s game between Alabama (6-0, 3-0 in the SEC) and Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) is set for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff inside Neyland Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on CBS.