Bryce Johnson makes jaw-dropping catch, leaves Giants-Dodgers game with injury

Johnson leaves Giants-Dodgers game after incredible catch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Bryce Johnson might have made the Play of the Year so far, but it came at a cost.

In the fourth inning of the Giants’ matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday at Oracle Park, the rookie outfielder robbed Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman of an extra-base hit with a leaping catch at the wall.

Johnson, crashing very hard into the wall, was shaken up on the play and eventually walked off the field with Giants trainers.

The 27-year-old entered the game in center field after right fielder Michael Conforto’s left calf tightened up while running the bases earlier in the game.

Johnson was evaluated for a concussion, the Giants announced.

