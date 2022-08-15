Bryce Dallas Howard Talks ‘Jurassic World’ Pay Gap – The Hamden Journal

Around the time of Jurassic World sequel Fallen Kingdom‘s 2018 release, reports surfaced of a pay gap amongst the film’s cast, with Bryce Dallas Howard making $2 million less than co-lead Chris Pratt, at a total of $8M. But in a new interview with Insider, Howard has shared that the disparity was in fact far larger.

“The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less,” Howard said in the piece published earlier today, as part of the campaign for Jurassic World threequel Dominion‘s home entertainment release. “When I started negotiating for ‘Jurassic,’ it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set.”

Where Howard would make up for money lost in her original deal for the trilogy was in ancillary revenue—and it was Pratt himself who came forward to help the actress get her fair share.

“What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me: ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same, and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce,’” shared Howard. “And I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I’ve been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.”

Released to critical acclaim in the U.S. in June of 2015, the first film in Universal’s Jurassic Park spinoff series grossed over $1.6B worldwide, currently ranking as the 7th highest-grossing film of all time. Sequel Fallen Kingdom made over $1.3B, with the more recent Dominion thus far grossing over $974M.

That film directed by Colin Trevorrow—who also helmed the original Jurassic World—hit theaters on June 10, and is at present the second-highest-grossing big-screen title of the year behind Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick. Dominion will be released on digital, Blu-ray and DVD tomorrow.

Up next for Howard is the spy actioner Argylle, which Matthew Vaughn directed for Apple TV+. A premiere date has not yet been set.