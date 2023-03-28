Bryan Kohberger’s sisters were fired for connection to alleged killer

Bryan Kohberger’s two sisters were fired from their jobs over their familial relationship with their alleged killer brother, according to a report.

Melissa and Amanda Kohberger were canned in the months after their brother’s arrest for the quadruple slayings of four University of Idaho students last year, NewsNation reported.

“Both of Kohberger’s parents are retired and I’m told the family is in very, very bad shape financially right now especially because the sisters are now unemployed,” anchor Dan Abrams said Monday.

“We know that even his sister’s just being related to Kohberger has really taken a toll on their livelihood.”

The sisters were fired despite never being implicated in the crime.

Melissa Kohberger was working as a mental health therapist in New Jersey. The 31-year-old counselor wrote a poem after the four college students were killed — but before her brother was charged with the crime.

Amanda was working as an actress, though NewsNation wasn’t sure whether it was the position she was reportedly fired from.





Bryan Kohberger’s connections to his sisters cost them their jobs, according to a report. Getty Images

She had starred in a gory, low-budget 2011 horror movie, “Two Days Back,” where her character was brutally stabbed, slashed and hacked to death with knives and hatchets.

Neither of the sisters or their parents have visited Kohberger since he’s been behind bars in Idaho, a roughly 2,500-mile drive from their family home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.





Amanda Kohberger starred in a 2011 horror flick where her character was brutally murdered. Mont Alto Film Project

The family does talk on the phone, however, the outlet reported.

The alleged killer spends his days obsessively watching the news coverage of himself, a fellow inmate revealed.

Kohberger was given a television inside his private cell and has the freedom to choose what he watches.





Kohberger has been charged with the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle.

The former criminology doctoral student was charged with four counts of first-degree murder over the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21 Madison Mogen, 21 Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, in their off-campus house.

Kohberger has not yet entered a plea and is awaiting a preliminary hearing in late June.