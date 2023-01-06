Bryan Kohberger tried to evade cops by putting trash in neighbors’ cans: source

Accused University of Idaho student slayer Bryan Kohberger tried to evade police by putting garbage from his parents’ house into neighbors’ trash cans, the arrest affidavit revealed.

Criminal justice Ph.D student Kohberger, 28, appeared conscious of cops potentially collecting his DNA after the murders, wearing gloves to the supermarket and trying to hide trash that could contain his hairs or traces of saliva — all of which could give him away if matched to the crime scene.

At one point during the four days he was surveilled by the FBI prior to his arrest, Kohberger was observed putting trash from his family’s house into neighbors’ garbage bins around 4 a.m., a law enforcement source told CNN.

News that Kohberger tried to obscure the rubbish comes after the probable cause affidavit released Thursday claimed he had been identified through DNA of his father retrieved from the family’s garbage on Dec. 27, despite it being placed in neighbor’s trash cans.

Kohberger was arrested on Dec. 30 at his parents’ home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania after a tense seven-week manhunt following the Nov. 13 stabbings.

He has now been charged with four counts of murder for the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, at their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.

The sample of Kohberger’s father’s DNA from the trash was tested by cops and showed with more than 99% certainty he was the father of a the person who’s DNA was on a knife sheath at the crime scene, the final piece of the puzzle authorities needed for an arrest warrant, which was issed on Dec. 29.

The police source, who spoke to CNN on the condition of anonymity, also claimed that Kohberger was seen several times outside his parents’ house wearing surgical gloves and that he cleaned his car in the aftermath of the crime.

Kohberger faces four counts of murder for the Nov. 13 stabbing spree. AP

A final photo of the four victims with their surviving housemates, just hours before the grisly crime.

“[He] cleaned his car, inside and outside, not missing an inch,” the source said.

The vehicle — a white Hyundai Elantra that was allegedly spotted near the victims’ residence at 1122 King Road around the time of the murders — was ultimately also part of the trail of evidence that gave Kohberger away.

Kohberger, who has yet to enter a plea in the case, is due back in Latah County Court on Jan. 12.

In an exclusive interview with NewsNation Thursday night, the parents of Kaylee Goncalves said they hope the alleged killer recevies the death penalty.

Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ Pennsylvania home. CBS Philadelphia

“We will forgive this individual and we will, but he has to pay for what he’s done,” Steve Gonclaves told Ashleigh Banfield.

“And it’s not just our daughter, it’s all the victims he needs to pay justice to.”