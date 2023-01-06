Bryan Kohberger received a death threat in Penn. jail: report

Bryan Kohberger received a death threat in a Pennsylvania jail, where he denied killing four University of Idaho college students – and when asked why he traveled to Moscow, Idaho, he reportedly quipped: “The shopping is better in Idaho.”

The quadruple murder suspect was threatened as he sat behind a glass screen inside his cell after he was arrested at his parents’ home in Albrightsville on Dec. 30, a source told NewsNation.

“F— you! I’m going to kill you!” a fellow inmate told Kohberger with his middle finger raised, according to the source, who said the accused killer looked “creepy” and did not appear remorseful.

When asked why he murdered the University of Idaho students, Kohberger replied: “I didn’t do anything,” according to the source.

He was wearing a so-called “suicide smock,” which prevents inmates from harming themselves, according to the news outlet.

Bryan Kohberger reportedly received a death threat from a fellow inmate while he was held at a Pennsylvania jail following his arrest. Getty Images

The fellow inmate at the Monroe County Jail said Kohberger denied killed anyone. Paul Martinka

And when Kohberger was asked why he was even in Moscow, some eight miles from his home in Washington state, he quipped, “The shopping is better in Idaho,” the source said.

During his five days at the Monroe County Jail, Kohberger was allowed to shower every day without handcuffs, but he was not permitted to have his leg shackles removed, according to the report.

Jail officials also granted his request to be served vegan meals, including peanut butter and jelly, apple sauce, vegetables, beans, rice and cereal, the source told the outlet.

On Thursday, Kohberger made his initial court appearance in Idaho after he was booked into the Latah County Jail following his extradition from Pennsylvania.

Madison Mogen, 21, top left, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, bottom left, Ethan Chapin, 20, center, and Xana Kernodle, 20, right.

He faces first-degree murder charges and one count of burglary in the Nov. 13 deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Latah County Sheriff Richard Skiles told NewsNation that jail staff is trying to satisfy Kohberger’s dietary needs, “but we are not going to buy new pots and pans or anything like that.”

His comment follows an exclusive report in The Post where a former aunt said Kohberger’s relatives had to buy “new pots and pans because he would not eat from anything that had ever had meat cooked in them.”

The former aunt said Kohberger’s dietary restrictions were “very, very weird” and “it was above and beyond vegan.”