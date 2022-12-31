Bryan Kohberger harassed women at Pennsylvania brewery: report

Bryan Kohberger, accused of brutally murdering four University of Idaho students, allegedly frightened women staffers at a Pennsylvania brewery near his hometown, according to a report.

Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ home in Albrightsville in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, early Friday — more than 2,500 miles from where the students were found stabbed to death in Moscow, Idaho.

Several months ago, Kohberger visited the Seven Sirens Brewing Company several times, harassing the women who worked there, owner Jordan Serulneck, 34, told NBC News.

Kohberger, who usually sat alone at the bar “observing and watching,” stood out for his interactions with employees and patrons, Serulneck said.

The brewery, which scans everyone’s IDs, has a system in which staff members can add notes or comments about a patron that will pop up on a screen whenever the ID is scanned again, Serulneck told the network.

“Staff put in there, ‘Hey, this guy makes creepy comments, keep an eye on him. He’ll have two or three beers and then just get a little too comfortable,” he said.

The grisly slayings took place on Nov. 13, 2,500 miles from where Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania. Daily Mail

The final photo of the victims, taken just hours before they were killed: Madison Mogen, 21, top left, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, bottom left, Ethan Chapin, 20, center, and Xana Kernodle, 20, right.



Kohberger would ask women — staff or customers — who they were at the brewery with, and where they lived, Serulneck said. If the women weren’t interested, “he would get upset with them a little bit.”

In one instance, Seruneck recalled he called an employee a “bitch” when she declined to answer his questions.

Serulneck said he was forced to confront Kohberger during his final visit to the brewery.

“I went up to him and I said, ‘Hey Bryan, welcome back. We appreciate you coming back. … I just wanted to talk to you real quick and make sure that you’re going to be respectful this time and we’re not going to have any issues,’” Serulneck said he told the alleged murderer, who was stunned.

“He was shocked that I was saying that, and he said, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about. You totally have me confused.’”

Kohberger stayed for just one beer and then he never returned, Serulneck said.

The interactions happened months ago, Serulneck noted. At the time, Kohberger likely was a student at nearby DeSales University, where he graduated in 2022.

Shocked former classmates remembered the accused killer as being an intelligent student in high school, but was bullied often and could, in turn, be a bully to others himself. They said he struggled with heroin addiction and weight loss.

“It was bad,” Kohberger’s former high school classmate Sara Healey told Fox News Digital on Friday. “There was definitely something off about him, like we couldn’t tell exactly what it was. I remember one time when I was walking in the hallway, and he stopped me and was like, ‘Do you want to hang out?’”

Kohberger usually sat alone at the bar “observing and watching,” Seven Sirens Brewing Company owner John Serulneck said. Daily Mail

The home where the four University of Idaho students were murdered.

Bryan Kohberger when he was a student at DeSales University.



“But Bryan was bullied a lot, and I never got a chance to say something to defend him, because he would always run away,” she added.

Despite always performing well in school, she said he was often rejected and bullied by girls that she believes he may have internalized, leading him to lash out and commit such a heinous, violent crime.

Another friend said that Kohberger suddenly changed in his senior year of high school when he lost a significant amount of weight.

“He always wanted to fight somebody, he was bullying people. We started cutting him off from our friend group because he was 100 percent a different person,” Nick Mcloughlin told The Daily Beast.

Kohberger had been living in Pullman, Washington, at the time of the murders — about a 10-minute drive from Moscow and where he was enrolled in the university’s criminal justice Ph.D. program at Washington State University.

One of Kohberger’s classmates at WSU told The Post Friday that he continued his studies after the murders — and was even present during a class discussion on the quadruple homicide,

Kohberger has been charged with murdering Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, who were found stabbed to death in their beds in their off-campus home on Nov. 13.

Police said on Saturday they believe he likely acted alone.

More information on the murders and the investigation that led to Kohberger’s arrest will remain sealed in a probable cause affidavit until he’s extradited to Idaho, prosecutors said.

Kohberger is being held without bond in Monroe County, Pa. He planned to waive his right to an extradition hearing, which would expedite his move to Idaho, his lawyer, Jason LaBar, the chief public defender in Monroe County, said Saturday.