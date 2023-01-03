Bryan Kohberger could be extradited to Idaho as soon as Tuesday

Suspected University of Idaho mass murderer Bryan Kohberger could arrive back in Idaho as soon as Tuesday evening — where parents of the four slain students hope to finally stare him down after he faces a judge for the first time to waive his extradition hearing.

The 28-year-old criminal justice PhD student is scheduled to appear at 3:30 p.m in a courthouse in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, close to where he was busted early Friday at his family home in Albrightsville.

He plans to waive his extradition so he can quickly return to Idaho to fight the first-degree murder charges, according to the attorney representing him, Monroe County’s chief public defender, Jason LaBar.

If he waives extradition as expected, Kohberger could be back in Idaho as soon as Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning, LaBar has said.

Local criminal defense attorney John Waldron, who is not involved in the case, also told WFMZ that “Idaho would come and get him as quickly as possible.”

Kohberger is expected to waive an extradition hearing so he can return to fight the murder charges in Idaho. Monroe County Correctional Facil/AFP via Getty Images

Once there, Kohberger is due to be formally charged with the Nov. 13 murders Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, officials have said.

When he appears in court in Idaho, prosecutors will finally be able to unseal the probable cause affidavit likely giving key details on why Kohberger is suspected in the shocking slayings.

It will also give relatives of the four murdered students the chance to confront the man accused of brutally stabbing the youngsters after allegedly breaking into their off-campus home.

He will be charged with murdering Kaylee Goncalves, top left; Xana Kernodle, top right; Ethan Chapin, bottom left; and Madison Mogen, bottom right. ZUMAPRESS.com

The home where the four students were murdered on November 13, 2022. James Keivom

“We’re going to definitely look this guy, look him in his eyes,” Goncalves’ dad, Steve Goncalves, told WFMZ.

“He’s going to have to deal with this … It’s not about to end,” he said.

“I want him to be sick of seeing us and sick of knowing that these people won’t let it go,” Goncalves also told NBC News. “You know, it’s a battle of wills, and we’ll see who wins.”

“I want him to be sick of seeing us,” said Steve Goncalves, seen here with his daughter.

Kohberger was a doctoral student and teaching assistant in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, just nine miles from where the students were slain.

He was arrested in Pennsylvania after making the 2,500-mile cross-country journey by car with his father, who first flew to bring his son home for the holidays.

His parents, Michael and Maryann, and his two older sisters, Amanda and Melissa, said that “as a family we will love and support our son and brother.”

They say they have fully cooperated with law enforcement to try to “seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions.”

They also said they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children. There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them.”

LaBar — who is only representing Kohberger for his extradition — stressed that “he should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise.”

“Mr. Kohberger has been accused of very serious crimes, but the American justice system cloaks him in a veil of innocence,” LaBar said.

With Post wires