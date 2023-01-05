Bryan Kohberger applied for police internship for Idaho killings

Accused quadruple killer Bryan Kohberger applied for an internship with his local Washington state police department in the weeks before the University of Idaho killings, according to a police report.

Kohberger, a PhD student in criminology at Washington State University, wanted to intern with the Pullman Police Department in the Fall 2022 semester, according to the affidavit made public Thursday.

In an essay he submitted with his application, the alleged killer wrote that he wanted to assist “rural law enforcement agencies with how to better collect and analyze technological

data in public safety operations,” the affidavit says.

Kohberger didn’t seem to get the job. One of the officers who interviewed him handed his application records over to Moscow cops investigating the Nov. 13 murders of four college students at their off-campus home.

Pullman, where WSU is located, is just 10 miles from the University of Idaho’s Moscow, Idaho campus.

Kohberger, who’s been charged with four counts of murder, had a years-long interest in working with or in law enforcement.

A former teacher of his at Pleasant Valley High School in Pennsylvania told the Daily Beast that Kohberger was “passionate about criminal justice.”

Bryan Kohberger applied for an internship at the Pullman Police Department, the affidavit reveals. AP

“I thought he would become a police officer or correctional officer,” the unidentified teacher said. “He liked to watch movies about police, and ask me the next day if I’d seen it. It was more than a hobby for him, he was always asking questions.”

An image of Kohberger during his sophomore year obtained by Fox News shows the accused killer doing a pushup while wearing an Army uniform in a law enforcement class.

The final photo of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle before they were stabbed to death in their college house.



During his last year of high school, Kohberger also took criminal justice courses at his local vocational school to potentially become a cop, his former friend Nick Mcloughlin said.

That was also the same year Kohberger picked up boxing and an “aggressive attitude” and began bullying classmates, Mcloughlin said.

Kohberger went on to earn a psychology degree from Northampton Community College in 2018 and a criminal justice master’s degree at DeSales University in Center Valley, Pa. in 2022.

Kohberger reportedly had a years-long interest in working in law enforcement. ZUMAPRESS.com

The affidavit also made a point to mention a survey Kohberger posted to Reddit while he was studying at DeSales.

“The survey asked for participants to provide information to ‘understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime,’” the document said.

Kohberger’s questionnaire asked former prisoners to share how they prepared for their crimes and how they chose their victims.