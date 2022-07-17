Bryan Cranston Takes A Line Drive To Shoulder At All-Star Softball – The Hamden Journal

Bryan Cranston’s Walter White once said, “I am the one who knocks.”

On Saturday at Dodger Stadium, Cranston was indeed the one knocked, getting hit by a line drive during the All-Star Celebrity Softball game warmups. The event was part of Major League Baseball’s festivities leading up to Tuesday night’s All-Star game at the stadium.

Cranston was struck in the right shoulder by a line drive off the bat of Grammy Award-winner Anthony Ramos as they took batting practice in side-by-side makeshift cages outside the ballpark.

Cranston, 66-years-old, doubled over for a couple minutes, then headed to his nearby trailer.

“It’s definitely going to bruise,” Cranston said later. “I might be more of a cheerleader in this game.”

But showing the grit that has made him a star, Cranston later felt well enough to play on the field at Dodger Stadium. He took a called third strike and feigned an argument with the umpire.