Bryan Cranston Says He Wants to Play Willie Nelson: ‘There’s Some Physical Resemblance’

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 01: Willie Nelson attends the 46th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 1, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage); WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 07: Bryan Cranston attend

Taylor Hill/WireImage; Robin L Marshall/Getty

If there’s a Willie Nelson biopic being made, Bryan Cranston wants to throw his name in the ring.

The Your Honor actor, 66, told NME in a recent interview that if there was anyone in a biopic that he would be jumping to play, it’s the “On the Road Again” crooner, 89.

“The hair and the beard. I think there’s some physical resemblance. He’s very old and wrinkled, and I can relate to that,” the actor joked. “So I wouldn’t have to wear a lot of makeup.”

But Cranston, who has taken on serious roles in Breaking Bad and his latest show Your Honor, said it’s more than just their similarities in looks that has him interested in taking the role.

RELATED: Bryan Cranston Reveals He Was Starstruck When Anthony Hopkins Told Him He Loved Breaking Bad

“Willie’s had a fascinating career — as a writer and as a performer, and as a free speech person, being anti-war and on the forefront of hemp [culture],” he continued. “That’s kind of interesting to me, even though I don’t vibe with that stuff. I don’t like smoking, it just doesn’t do it for me.”

Currently, Cranston’s plate is quite full. Along with shooting the latest season of Your Honor, he also reprised his iconic Walter White character outfit once again, this time starring alongside Breaking Bad costar Aaron Paul for a Super Bowl ad for PopCorners.

RELATED Video: Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston Reunite in Breaking Bad -Themed Super Bowl Ad for PopCorners

The actor uploaded a hilarious poster for the ad with the character’s defining look that includes a top hat and specs, to his social media accounts, writing “Breaking soon.”

He also responded last month to former costar Frankie Muniz, 37 teasing a Malcolm in the Middle revival movie with Cranston helming the potential project, saying, “he’s kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling. So there might be something.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cranston told E! News: “There was some talk about the possibility of doing like a reunion movie of Malcolm in the Middle.”

“We had such a great family on that, and I certainly would be open to that if there was a good idea that came up like, ‘Oh, that would be fantastic to explore what happened to this family 20 years later,’ ” he continued. “I can’t believe it’s already that, but that would be fun to do.”