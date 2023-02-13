Bryan Cranston Says He Doesn’t Need A Job But Would Do A ‘Malcolm In The Middle’ Movie “If It Was A Great Idea” – The Hamden Journal

Bryan Cranston is now best known for portraying Walter White in Breaking Bad but before the AMC series he was the wacky father on Malcolm in the Middle. The comedy has been rumored to be getting a film treatment and Cranston said he would only be down to join “if it was a great idea.”

“It’s a possibility,” Cranston told The Independent about a film based on the Fox comedy saying that he had recently talked to the show’s creator Linwood Boomer. “He said he would think about it, and he got his writers together. If they can come up with a great idea, a legitimate idea, then he’ll pursue it. But if not, then nah.”

Cranston continued, “I don’t need a job. I’ve got plenty of jobs. I don’t need it, but I’d want it if it was a great idea.”

The actor spent seven seasons on the show playing Hal and shared the screen with Frankie Muniz who played Malcolm and Jane Kaczmarek was his wife Lois.

“It was seven years of glory,” Cranston said on his time on Malcolm in the Middle. “Going to work every day and making yourself and others laugh. That was my job.”

This is not the first time that Cranston has addressed rumors of a Malcolm in the Middle reboot. In January the actor talked to E! News about the possibility of reprising his role of Hal saying, “There was some talk about the possibility of doing, like, a reunion movie of Malcolm in the Middle. We had such a great family on that, and I certainly would be open to that if there was a good idea that came up — like, ‘Oh, that would be fantastic to explore what happened to this family 20 years later.’ I can’t believe it’s already that, but that would be fun to do.”