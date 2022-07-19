Bryan Cranston Hit By Ball, Ejected From All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Bryan Cranston had a “Breaking Bad” day at the ballpark.

The Emmy Award winner got hit by a ball and was later ejected from the All-Star Celebrity Softball game at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on July 16.

Cranston, sporting a big, scruffy beard, was plunked in the right shoulder by a line drive hit by Grammy Award winner Anthony Ramos during batting practice, The Associated Press reported. Cranston and Ramos were set up in cages placed next to each other when the actor got hit, prompting him to bend down in pain.

Bryan Cranston (Mary DeCicco / MLB Photos via Getty Images)

“It’s definitely going to bruise,” Cranston said afterward, according to the AP. “I might be more of a cheerleader in this game.”

Instead, Cranston elected to play and wound up getting tossed from the game after he argued a called third strike, playfully claiming it was inside. He kicked dirt on the umpire before J.K. Simmons pushed him away.

“You’re stealing the game — stealing the game from us,” Cranston could be heard telling the umpire.

Bryan Cranston (Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)

He then threw a bucket of gum at the umpire, spurring the ump to eject him.

The softball game ended with Cranston’s Los Angeles team falling, 15-13, to Brooklyn, even though JoJo Siwa belted an inside the park home run for L.A. Rob Lowe, Chloe Kim, Bad Bunny, Joel McHale and Simu Liu were among the other stars who played in the game.

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. MLB Network will air the celebrity game Monday at 7:30 p.m. P.T.