Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Will Guest Star in Final Season

We haven’t seen the last of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

“Better Call Saul” co-creator Peter Gould has officially confirmed that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will guest star in the final season of the “Breaking Bad” spinoff.

Gould announced the news Saturday at PaleyFest LA on a “Better Call Saul” panel moderated by Variety television editor Michael Schneider, though Gould was tight-lipped on exactly when Cranston and Paul will show up or in what capacity.

“I don’t want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?’ Instead of evading, I’ll just say yeah,” Gould said on the panel. “How or the circumstances or anything, you’ll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that’s one of many things that I think you’ll discover this season.”

“If you can believe it, there’s more,” star Bob Odenkirk teased, but Gould cut him off before he said too much.

Before making the PaleyFest announcement, Gould attended the “Better Call Saul” premiere on Thursday and told Variety, “These two worlds cross over in a way that you haven’t seen before, that’s for sure.” Co-creator Vince Gilligan told Variety, “It would be a damn shame if the show ended without [Cranston and Paul] appearing, would it not?”

On the Thursday red carpet, Odenkirk told Variety, “I personally feel that the two shows — ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ — are entwined even more than ever in the final season. And I think that’s surprising and cool, and it’s gonna make you want to watch ‘Breaking Bad’ again.”

“Better Call Saul” stars Rhea Seehorn and Giancarlo Esposito directed the fourth and sixth episodes of this season, respectively, it was also announced at PaleyFest.

Many other characters from “Breaking Bad” have made their way into “Better Call Saul” throughout its first five seasons, including Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis), Don Eladio (Steven Bauer) and the Salamanca twins (Luis and Daniel Moncada). Even Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) and Steven Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada) made cameos.

Gould and Odenkirk were joined by “Better Call Saul” cast members Seehorn, Esposito, Jonathan Banks, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando and Tony Dalton at PaleyFest LA, which started April 2 and runs until April 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

