Bryan Cranston, Allison Janney Join ‘Everything’s Going To Be Great’ Movie – The Hamden Journal

After partnering with eOne on the BAFTA and Golden Globe-nominated drama Stan & Ollie, director Jon S. Baird is reteaming with the studio on Everything’s Going to Be Great, a new film on which it’s partnered with Astute Films. Set to star in the pic, heading into production around the Toronto area tomorrow, are Bryan Cranston (Your Honor), Allison Janney (To Leslie), Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (The Haunting of Bly Manor) and Jack Champion (Avatar: The Way of Water).

The film penned by I, Tonya‘s Steven Rogers is billed as a valentine to big dreamers whose dreams won’t necessarily come true. It’s about individuality vs. conformity, fantasy vs. reality; but mostly, it’s about family. As the Smart family move from one state to the next, they cope with loss and struggle with identity, all while performing in regional theater.

eOne is co-financing, with Jillian Share, Jen Gorton and Courtney L. Cunniff overseeing production, alongside Astute Films’ Fred Bernstein and Rick Jackson. Rogers is also producing alongside Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless and exec producer Scott Morgan, in the trio’s third collaboration following I, Tonya and Hulu’s Mike Tyson miniseries Mike. Also producing is Alex Lalonde. Additional EPs include Michael Souther and Teza Lawrence from Amaze.

Baird is represented by CAA, Independent Talent Group and Yorn, Levine, Barnes; Rogers by Gersh and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; Cranston by UTA; Janney by CAA and Thruline Entertainment; Ainsworth by CAA, Curtis Brown Group and Alan Siegel Entertainment; and Champion by CAA and Industry Entertainment.