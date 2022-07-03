Bryan Barberena out-brawls Robbie Lawler for TKO win

LAS VEGAS – Bryan Barberena picked up a big win, and he did it in thrilling fashion.

Barberena (17-8 MMA, 8-6 UFC) stopped former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler (29-15 MMA, 14-9 UFC) on the UFC 276 main card Saturday. The wild and chaotic fight that ended with a Barberena TKO win at the 4:47 mark of Round 2.

The welterweight bout was part of the UFC 276 main card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Barberena was forced to rally back to get the win.

In the first round, Lawler didn’t let his foot off the gas and constantly pressed Barberena. Lawler had the lower output, but by far the more significant shots. Barberena constantly threw combinations, but the majority were blocked by Lawler. It was a striking battle for the entirety of the round.

The second frame was similar, but Lawler found plenty of success with his right hand. Halfway through the round, Barberena began to change the momentum of the fight. He pressed Lawler and began connecting with shots that seemed to stun Lawler.

Barberena continued to attack and landed clean shots until Lawler clearly was out of the fight. Lawler never dropped to the canvas, but the referee had little option but to halt the bout.

Barberena has three consecutive wins under his belt. The 33-year-old entered UFC 276 with decision wins over Matt Brown and Dairan Weeks. It’s the first time Barberena has more than two straight victories in his eight years in the UFC.

Lawler fell out of the win column once again. The 40-year-old was coming off a win over fellow veteran Nick Diaz in his most recent outing in September 2021 at UFC 266. But prior to that, Lawler was on a four-fight skid that stretched back to 2017. Lawler is 1-5 in his past six trips to the octagon.

