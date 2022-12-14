‘Brutal rapist’ sought after woman mutilated in Orange County, deputies say

Orange County deputies are asking for help finding a man they described as a “brutal rapist” with “unmistakable” tattoos.

Deputies said Bruce Whitehead, 54, raped and mutilated a woman off Pine Hills Road near North Lane on Dec. 10.

Deputies said Whitehead spent 30 years in prison for committing rape and attempted murder in the 1980s.

If you spot him, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

