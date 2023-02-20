Bruised, bloodied Illinois woman tells store clerk she’s kidnapped before she’s dragged away, police say

Illinois police and the FBI are searching for a visibly injured woman who told a store clerk that she had been abducted before she was dragged from the store and into a waiting vehicle, according to a report.

The woman, who is Black, approached a cashier inside the AutoZone on East Sibley Boulevard in Dolton, Illinois, at about 5 p.m. Sunday and said that a man she had met on a cellphone app was holding her against her will, local affiliate FOX 32 Chicago reported. At the time, she reportedly had a bloodied bandage on her right hand and bruises covering her arms and neck.

But within moments, a man entered the store and said “that was enough” as he forced the woman out of the store and into a white vehicle before driving away, the report states.

The clerk called police to report the incident.

Dolton is located about 21 miles south of Chicago.

Police released a surveillance image of the white vehicle, which appears to be a SUV or possibly a minivan.

Investigators have described the suspect as a Black male wearing black clothing and green shoes that are missing laces.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the possible crime to call 708-690-8298.