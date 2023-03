Feb 25, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak (88) awaits the start of play against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins signed superstar forward David Pastrnak to an eight-year, $90 million contract extension ($11.25 million AAV) on Thursday.

Pastrnak leads the league-leading Bruins in scoring with 42 goals and 80 points in 60 games.

More to come.