Bruins should target these players if they want to go all-in

The Boston Bruins’ biggest roster needs to address before the March 21 NHL trade deadline are pretty simple.

Finding a No. 2 center remains the top priority. David Krejci has not been adequately replaced since he left the team as a free agent last summer. Scoring depth, preferably at right wing, is another area to upgrade. Depth on the blue line is always a good place to fortify, too.

The Bruins haven’t really gone all-in at the trade deadline too many times since Don Sweeney took over as general manager in 2015. Boston did give up a few prime assets, including a first-round pick, to acquire star winger Rick Nash in 2018. That’s really the only time the Bruins went out and got arguably the top player available by giving up multiple assets.

Despite that track record, a strong case could be made that going all-in makes sense here in 2022. This season might be the Bruins’ last good chance at winning another Stanley Cup with Patrice Bergeron — the 36-year-old captain in the final year of his contract. If this is it for Bergeron, should the B’s load up for one final run? Can they even afford to load up with a weak prospect pool?

If the Bruins decide to go all-in at the trade deadline, these four players would be good targets to pursue.

Position: Center/Right Wing

Contract: UFA in 2022

Giroux has played 14-plus years with the Flyers and been a very productive offensive player over most of that span. He’s no longer an elite driver of offense, but he remains a quality top-six forward with enough versatility to be productive at center or right wing. Giroux has tallied 39 points (17 goals, 22 assists) in 50 games this season.

The veteran forward’s contract includes a full no-movement clause, so he has plenty of control over this process. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported earlier this week that Giroux has not yet gone to the Flyers and asked to be moved.

Giroux would absolutely address a huge need for the Bruins. He’d be a huge upgrade over Erik Haula as the No. 2 center, and he could contribute to the power play as well. The issue is the high cost to acquire Giroux, combined with the likelihood that he’d just be a rental, makes this scenario a pretty risky one for the Bruins.

Giving up premium assets for a 34-year-old player on an expiring contract is not something the Bruins have often entertained over the last 15 years despite being a contender throughout that stretch.

Tomas Hertl, Sharks

Position: Center

Contract: UFA in 2022

Hertl would be a phenomenal addition to the Bruins roster as a second-line center. Despite an ongoing 10-game goal drought, the 28-year-old center has tallied 42 points (22 goals, 20 assists) in 50 games for the Sharks this season.

If the Bruins are interested in acquiring Hertl, they need to know before any trade what his interest would be in re-signing after the season. The asking price for Hertl likely will be pretty high, but that cost doesn’t hurt as much if he returns on a long-term deal in the summer. Hertl is just 28 years old, so giving him a contract of five, six or seven years in length isn’t egregious. He’s still in the prime of his career, unlike a 34-year-old Giroux. If Patrice Bergeron retires in the offseason, Hertl would become the team’s No. 1 center (assuming he’s on the team and signed to a new deal).

One storyline to watch is whether Hertl just stays in San Jose with a new contract extension. Here’s what he told reporters earlier this week:

If the Sharks don’t reach an extension with Hertl by the trade deadline, the smartest move for them would be to trade him and not risk losing the player for nothing in free agency.

Position: Center

Contract: UFA in 2023

Miller would be a great fit on the Bruins’ second line as a gifted offensive center who plays a physical style of hockey. He’s tallied 61 points (21 goals, 40 assists) in 54 games, putting him on pace to exceed his single-season career high of 72 points set in 2019-20.

The 28-year-old forward also is signed through next season at a team-friendly $5.25 million salary cap hit. The Bruins’ window to win a Stanley Cup is this season and maybe 2022-23, depending on what Bergeron decides to do in the summer. Therefore, Miller fits Boston’s timeline pretty well.

What are the chances Miller is actually traded? They’re probably getting slimmer and slimmer with the Canucks being just four points out of a playoff spot after winning seven of their last 10 games. If Vancouver stays within range of a wild card berth, it would be pretty hard to trade Miller and justify that to the fanbase.

Jakob Chychrun, Coyotes

Position: Defenseman

Contract: UFA in 2025

Chychrun would check several boxes for the Bruins:

Legit top-four defenseman

Plays the left side of the blue line

Impressive two-way skill set

Plays a lot of minutes (23:25/game this season)

Contributes to special teams

Perhaps the biggest reason to pursue Chychrun is his contract. He’s signed for three more years with a salary cap hit of $4.6 million — a very team-friendly amount for a player of his caliber. Defenseman under 25 years of age signed for multiple seasons at a reasonable cap hit rarely become available because they’re so valuable. The Bruins don’t have a lot of young players who are already stars or could reach that level. Chychrun would join David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy as the future core in Boston.

The cost to acquire Chychrun will be very high, and the Bruins don’t have as many quality trade assets as most of the other contenders. Do you give up on a talented prospect like Mason Lohrei? Doing so for a rental would be crazy, but a top-four defenseman like Chychrun makes a lot more sense.