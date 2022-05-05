Bruins rule out Hampus Lindholm for Game 3, will start Jeremy Swayman in net

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Bruins rule out Lindholm for Game 3, will start Swayman in net originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins lineup in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes will look quite different from what we saw Wednesday night at PNC Arena.

Boston fell into an 0-2 series hole with a 5-2 loss in Game 2.

B’s defenseman Hampus Lindholm exited in the second period of Game 2 after taking an enormous hit from Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov. Lindholm left the game and didn’t return, and on Thursday morning Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy announced the veteran defenseman won’t play Friday night at TD Garden.

This news is far from a surprise, especially after Cassidy said Wednesday night that Lindholm was “not doing well.”

Cassidy also announced that rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman will start in net for Game 3. Linus Ullmark started the first two games of the series and allowed eight goals on 57 shots. He played better than his stat line suggests, but the Bruins need great goaltending to win this series and Ullmark hasn’t given them any close to that yet.

Friday will be Swayman’s first career postseason start. He got his first taste of playoff action in last season’s second-round series versus the New York Islanders.