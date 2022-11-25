Bruins, Penguins reveal jerseys for 2023 NHL Winter Classic

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Bruins’ and Penguins’ jerseys for 2023 Winter Classic are unique originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins will bring back another retro look when they take the ice at Fenway Park on Jan. 2, 2023.

The Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins both unveiled the jerseys they’ll wear for this season’s NHL Winter Classic at the home of the Boston Red Sox. The B’s will don a black-and-gold sweater featuring the “Pooh Bear” logo that the team used as its secondary logo from 1976 to the early 1990s.

Above the logo is the word “BOSTON’ written in a typeface that the team says is inspired by the original jersey the team wore in 1948.

The Bruins have gotten plenty of use out of the Pooh Bear this season, featuring a different version of the team’s mascot on its “Reverse Retro” jersey that debuted earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the Penguins are also honoring their roots with their jerseys, which are inspired by the city’s original NHL franchise, the Pittsburgh Pirates, who debuted in 1925.

So, you’ll see lots of black and gold on the ice at Fenway Park on Jan. 2. This matchup will mark Boston’s fifth time playing in a Winter Classic and the second in the last three seasons after the Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-3 at Lake Tahoe in February 2021.