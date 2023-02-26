Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark scores goal vs. Canucks

WATCH: B’s goaltender Linus Ullmark scores goal vs. Canucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The highlight of Saturday’s Boston Bruins win over the Vancouver Canucks came courtesy of Linus Ullmark, though it wasn’t a flashy save from the B’s goaltender.

With under a minute remaining in the third period, Ullmark took aim at Vancouver’s empty net from the other side of the ice and scored on one of the craziest goals you’ll see all season. Watch the play below:

Ullmark becomes the first goaltender in Bruins history to score a goal.

The goal was the icing on the cake for yet another brilliant performance in net for Ullmark. He stopped 26 of the Canucks’ 27 shots to lead the Bruins to a 3-1 victory, improving his record this season to 30-4-1 and Boston’s record to 45-8-5.

The Bruins will look to extend their win streak to seven games when they visit the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.