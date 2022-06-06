Bruins fire head coach Bruce Cassidy after six seasons

Bruins announce firing of head coach Bruce Cassidy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bruce Cassidy’s tenure with the Boston Bruins has come to an end after six seasons.

The Bruins announced on Monday they have relieved Cassidy of his duties as head coach.

“Today I informed Bruce Cassidy that I was making a head coaching change,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said in a statement. “After 14 years working with Bruce, this was an extremely difficult decision. I want to thank and acknowledge Bruce for all his work and success with the Bruins organization. His head coaching record for the Bruins is impressive, and we are appreciative of Bruce both professionally and personally.

“After taking some time to fully digest everything, I felt that the direction of our team for both this season and beyond would benefit from a new voice. I want to wish Bruce, Julie, Shannon and Cole much success as a family and with their future opportunities.”

Cassidy was named the Bruins’ interim head coach on Feb. 7, 2017, following the firing of Claude Julien. He was officially named Boston’s new head coach on April 26.

In his six seasons as head coach, Cassidy led the Bruins to a 399-245-108 record with six playoff appearances. Boston went 36-37 in the postseason under Cassidy’s regime and appeared in the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals, where the team lost to the St. Louis Blues in seven games.

The search for a new head coach will begin immediately, according to the team’s press release.