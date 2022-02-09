Bruins’ Brad Marchand suspended six games for Tristan Jarry incident

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Brad Marchand handed hefty suspension for Tristan Jarry incident originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins will be without star winger Brad Marchand for the next couple of weeks.

The Department of Player Safety announced Wednesday that Marchand has been handed a six-game suspension for his roughing and high sticking against Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry. With less than 30 seconds left in Tuesday night’s game, Marchand took a swing at Jarry before hitting him in the mask with his stick.

Watch the incident below:

This is Marchand’s second suspension this season. He also was suspended for three games in November for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

The six-game ban means Marchand won’t be back on the ice until Feb. 24 in Seattle. It’s a big blow for the B’s, who will be without their most productive offensive player for a while. Marchand leads Boston with 49 points (21 goals, 28 assists) this season.