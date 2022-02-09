Bruins’ Brad Marchand receives match penalty after punching Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry and hitting him in head with stick

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand is no stranger to controversy. His latest antics, though, could result in him serving a suspension for the eighth time in his career.

Marchand received a match penalty – handed out when there is deemed an intent to injure – late in Tuesday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. During a scrum in the final minute, Marchand punched Penguins All-Star goalie Tristan Jarry in the head with his right fist.

Then, as a linesman tried to restrain him, Marchand skated by Jarry and struck the goaltender in the mask with his stick. Marchand was assessed a match penalty, which triggers an automatic suspension pending review by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

Given Marchand’s history – he was just suspended three games in November for slewfooting, which marked the seventh suspension of his career – it would not be shocking if he’s looking at a fairly substantial absence.

That’s bad news for the Bruins, given that Marchand is their leading scorer.

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand is held back by linesman Andrew Smith after he got a match penalty in the third period against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“Obviously lack of discipline on Brad’s part in that situation,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game. “Brad’s a leader on our team and he needs to control his emotions.”

Earlier in Tuesday night’s game, he’d gotten into it with Jarry a little bit – however in a far more playful manner.

Jarry was going to flip a puck to fans following the end of the second period, but Marchand knocked the puck off his stick as he was skating by.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brad Marchand ejected, faces suspension after hitting Tristan Jarry