Bruins acquire rights to Michael Callahan from Coyotes

Bruins acquire rights to d-man Michael Callahan in trade with Coyotes originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins have made a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, but it doesn’t involve Jakob Chychrun or Phil Kessel.

They acquired the rights to defenseman Michael Callahan from the Coyotes in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, the B’s announced Tuesday night.

Callahan, who was selected by the Coyotes in the fifth round of the 2018 draft, is in his senior season playing for Providence College. He’s posted 14 points (three, 11 assists) in 34 games. Callahan also is in his third year as captain of the Friars. If signed, Callahan will add some blue depth to the B’s prospect pool.

The 22-year-old defenseman has a local connection to the Bruins as a native of Franklin, Mass.

The Coyotes are expected to be quite busy ahead of the March 21 NHL trade deadline, and they’ve already made a few moves over the last two weeks.