Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Shares Rare New Video of Actor After Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis has still got game.

Almost three months after the actor’s family shared he was diagnosed with aphasia, his wife, Emma Heming, posted a video of the Die Hard alum playing basketball with a group of friends.

In the May 23 Instagram Story, captioned, “I see you BeeDub,” Bruce, 67, could be seen catching a bounce pass from a friend and making a layup. The video is just a glimpse into how life has been for Bruce after Emma, his ex-wife Demi Moore and his five daughters announced in a joint statement that he would be stepping away from acting given his aphasia, a condition that can impact a person’s ability to communicate and cognitive abilities.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” their March 30 statement read. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

Since then, Emma—who shares daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with Bruce—has been open about her struggles with balancing herself and her family.

emmahemingwillis / Instagram

“I put my family’s needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero,” the model admitted in a May interview with The Bump. “That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family.”

However, time is something she considers valuable. “For us as a family it’s always been about making memories. I’m not even sure we have rituals or traditions,” she shared. “We just love spending time with each other and we know that time is precious, and I don’t take that for granted.”

