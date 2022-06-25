Bruce Willis Steps Out to Run Errands with Wife Emma Heming 3 Months After Revealing Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis isn’t slowing down any time soon.

The Die Hard star, 67, was spotted out and about with his wife, Emma Heming Willis, in Los Angeles on Friday.

Bruce and Emma, 44, wore casual, color-coordinating ensembles, with the actor sporting a light blue patterned button up on top of his light wash jeans, while his wife opted for a dark blue acid wash top which she paired with a pair of dark wash jeans.

Emma, who shares daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with the actor, penned a sweet message to Bruce on social media last week, sharing a fun throwback video showing the Death Becomes Her star performing the Drifters’ “Under the Boardwalk” with the Temptations.

“My motto is don’t let the fear stop you. Why? Because fear constantly stops me 😂🙈 Which is another reason I fell for my husband, fear has never stopped him. I mean what kind of next level confidence does it take to sing lead with The Temptations?” Emma captioned the video.

“You can say what you want (and boy have they) but this guy has always been led by his passion and has never let naysayers stop him from, well, anything,” she added. “And I have so much respect, love and admiration for that man because of it. Enjoy this little ditty that warms my heart ❤️.”

Bruce was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which “can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written,” according to Mayo Clinic.

His family revealed the news in a statement on Instagram in March, saying that he would be “stepping away” from his acting career.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” they wrote at the time. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

The family admitted it “is a really challenging time” for them, and told fans “we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.”

Bruce has been spotted outside on multiple occasions with friends, as well as enjoying some family time, after sharing his diagnosis. He was seen leaving Shutters Hotel in Santa Monica, California, last month after having lunch with friends. That same month, Emma also shared a video of him playing basketball with several friends at his home.