Bruce Willis ‘stepping away’ from acting due to aphasia

Bruce Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate, his family said Wednesday.

The 67-year-old star of “Die Hard” and “The Sixth Sense” is “stepping away” from his decades-long moviemaking career after struggling with the condition, his daughter Rumer Willis said in a statement posted on Instagram.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the statement reads. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” it continues.

Bruce Willis as John McClane in “Die Hard.” 20th Century Fox Film Corp.

Aphasia can impact a person’s ability to speak, write and understand verbal and written language. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis celebrate his 67th birthday. Instagram/Demi Moore

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.

The medical condition — which usually occurs after a stroke or a head injury — can impact a person’s ability to speak, write and understand verbal and written language, according to the Mayo Clinic. Aphasia can be treated to some extent with speech and language therapy.

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," Rumer Willis announced on social media. Instagram

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis attend Demi Moore’s “Inside Out” book party on September 23, 2019. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Haley Joel Osment and Bruce Willis in “The Sixth Sense.” Ron Phillips/Spyglass Enterainment/AP

Willis’ family did not say what caused the disorder in the actor’s case.