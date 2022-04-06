Bruce Willis seen in new photo after aphasia announcement

Bruce Willis is enjoying time with his family after the announcement that he’s retiring for health-related reasons.

Emma Heming Willis, who revealed her husband’s aphasia diagnosis publicly last week, shared new video and a new photo of the actor on her Instagram story. In the clip, Bruce is seen walking near a serene river. Emma also posted a picture with Bruce, which was taken by their 10-year-old, Mabel. (The couple, who’ve been married 13 years, also share a 7-year-old daughter, Evelyn.

Bruce Willis enjoys a day outside with his family. (Photo: Instagram via Emma Heming Willis)

The cognitive disorder that Bruce has been dealing with affects a person’s ability to speak and understand others. It’s unclear exactly when the Die Hard star was diagnosed, but his cognitive state has reportedly been declining for years. The actor received an outpouring of support after his family, including ex-wife Demi Moore and their three adult daughters, revealed his diagnosis.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you so much for all of the messages, all of the prayers, for keeping my poppa and our whole family in your thoughts and prayers,” Rumer Willis said on social media earlier this week. “It truly means the world.”

She continued, “Thank you all for all the sweet messages about my dad. I truly appreciate it more than you know. It means so much, and please know that, even if I don’t get to respond to all of the messages, that they are felt. They are heard. They are seen. And unbelievably and deeply appreciated from, not just me, but our entire family.”

The musician and actress performed the song “Down in Mexico” by the Coasters in honor of her father.

“My dad introduced me to the Coasters when I was a kid,” she revealed. “He’s absolutely the reason why I love music, why I love the kind of music that I do love, why I love oldies. All of it. He’s truly the reason why music is such a huge part of my life.”