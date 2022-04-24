Bruce Willis gets the comic book treatment as wife Emma thanks supporters for their ’empathy, compassion and appreciation’

Emma Heming Willis (in 2014) thanked supporters and showed off some Bruce Willis-inspired art. (Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

Emma Heming Willis is again thanking fans for their “empathy, compassion and appreciation” following last month’s announcement that her husband, actor Bruce Willis, is stepping back from Hollywood as he battles aphasia, a condition in which the ability to communicate is impaired.

On Saturday the movie star’s spouse — with whom he shares daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 7 — took to Instagram to share a special comic book-style tribute to the 67-year-old Die Hard star and thank supporters for their “continued love.”

“Empathy, compassion and appreciation is truly alive and well,” Heming Willis, who wed the action star in 2009, wrote. “Thank you for all your continued love and for sharing your experiences. It is not lost on me or my family.”

She went on to praise the “token of appreciation” her family had received in the form of a poster devoted to the actor’s work. Titled “Bruce,” the print sees the dad of five clutching a World’s Best Dad mug and a baby that riffs on his Look Who’s Talking character.

“As my husband would say, ‘it’s a framer,'” Heming Willis said of the artwork. “Off to the framer it goes.”

According to illustrator Cassady Benson, the print — which also features Willis’s birthdate and multiple references to some of his biggest hits — was created in partnership with Loot Comics as a way of showing love for the movie star following his diagnosis.

“Upon hearing the news of Bruce’s diagnosis we wanted to make a tribute piece highlighting some of his many accomplishments while maintaining focus on him as the hero,” Benson wrote. “It was tough to pick only a few so as not to overcrowd the piece. Ultimately I chose my favorites: Moonlighting, 12 Monkeys, Look Who’s Talking, Die Hard, Pulp Fiction and The Fifth Element.”

While the March 30 announcement shared by Willis’s family — including ex-wife Demi Moore and older daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis — about his health struggles noted that the Emmy winner is “stepping away from [his] career,” he appears to be staying active. Photos shared by Heming Willis on social media have seen him biking with their young daughters and enjoying a peaceful walk.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the extended Willis-Moore clan brood wrote in their joint post. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”