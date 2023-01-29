Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis hold hands in touching new video

Actor Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming Willis shared an affectionate moment. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Bruce Willis and his wife of 13 years, Emma Heming Willis, go hand in hand.

The Die Hard star, 67, and the former model, 44, held each other’s hands in a loving video captured on her Instagram Stories over the weekend. Set to Harry Styles’s hit song “Adore You,” the video showed Willis, who retired from acting in March of 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia, embracing his wife’s hand in between both of his own. The post followed a video of the couple’s two young daughters, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, enjoying a night out with their mom at Styles’s “Harry House” concert at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Emma Heming Willis shares a video of herself holding hands with her husband Bruce Willis. (Instagram/Emma Heming Willis)

Emma also posted a throwback photo of the couple enjoying a romantic stroll through the woods.

Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis enjoy a stroll in the woods. (Instagram/Emma Heming Willis)

It’s been a challenging couple years for Willis’s family, who last year announced on social media that the actor would be “stepping away” from his lengthy career. The family noted that aphasia, which causes a person to lose the ability to understand or express speech, “is impacting his cognitive abilities.”

The announcement was followed by a Los Angeles Times report that claimed the action star was often confused on the set, couldn’t carry out simple stunts and had to have his lines fed to him through an earpiece, sparking concern from people on the set. Meanwhile, Willis continued to act in films, making 21 direct-to-video films in just two years.

Since Emma went public with her husband’s health struggle, she has shared glimpses of their life together as a couple. She’s admitted that caring for her family has “taken a toll” at times when she wasn’t looking out for herself properly. She also opened up about her “grief” last summer, noting it’s been “paralyzing but I’m learning how to live alongside it.”

Despite the challenges of learning to live with the condition, the couple is known for their frequent sweet posts featuring each other. Last month, Emma shared a throwback video from a winter vacation that showed the duo skiing, snow tubing, snowmobiling and enjoying the outdoors.

Using the hashtag #LoveOfMyLife, she captioned the video, “It was that winter, 15 years ago I fell head over heels in love with him.”

Emma has noted that despite struggles growing up, her husband has always treated her with the utmost love and consideration. Back in October, she noted that her husband has “always made me feel like the smartest person in the room when I felt otherwise,” mentioning that she often felt “stupid” growing up while learning to “navigate” life with “some form of ADD and dyslexia.”

“I’ll never forget that and I just love him so much for that,” she shared.