Bruce Whitehead wanted for mutilating Orlando, Florida woman

A registered sex offender with the word “Sacrifice” tattooed on his face is being sought in Florida for a horrific rape in which authorities said the victim was mutilated.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that deputies were searching for 54-year-old Bruce Whitehead — described as a “brutal rapist” — in connection with a violent sex assault that took place in Orlando on Saturday.

According to a redacted incident report obtained by the station ClickOrlando, the victim was approached by Whitehead while walking near a strip club off Pine Hills Road near North Lane and got into his car willingly.

Whitehead stopped at a 7-Eleven store to buy water and then drove to a different location, where he pulled over and walked around to the passenger door where the woman was sitting.

The report stated that the ex-convict ordered the woman to get out of the car at knifepoint and then raped her after she refused to have consensual sex with him.

In the course of the attack, Whitehead also allegedly mutilated the victim, although officials did not elaborate on her injuries.

Bruce Whitehead is wanted in connection with a violent sex assault that took place in Orlando on Saturday. Orange County Sheriff’s Office

After Whitehead fled, deputies were called and found the victim “scared and shocked.” She told the officers she thought Whitehead was going to kill her.

The woman was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and was expected to recover, officials said.

According to Orange County authorities and information available on the Duval County Sex Offender Registry website, Whitehead was convicted of kidnapping, armed sexual battery and first-degree attempted murder in 1986 and spent 20 years in prison.

The victim met Whitehead near a strip club off Pine Hills Road near North Lane. Google Maps

Whitehead has the word “Sacrifice” written in Gothic style tattooed across his forehead, along with several teardrop tattoos on his left cheek.

“His tattoos are unmistakable. If you spot him, call 911 immediately,” the sheriff’s office urged the public.