Bruce Springsteen Day Proclaimed, But Without The Star Attraction To Accept – The Hamden Journal

The Governor is giving The Boss his own day of honors.

On Saturday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that Sept. 23 will be declared “Bruce Springsteen Day,” coinciding with the singer’s 74th birthday.

Springsteen was to receive the proclamation in person. But he and his wife Patti Scialfa both have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Gov. Phil Murphy issued the proclamation at the inaugural American Music Honors event, presented by the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at the Pollak Theatre on the campus of Monmouth University in West Long Branch.

“There’s been 14 administrations in New Jersey since Springsteen started performing,” Murphy said. “I can’t believe it’s taken this long.”

Event host Jon Stewart wanted to put the audience at ease once the news was out.

“They’re still alive — don’t overreact. You can still see them in concert. They’re home sitting by the fire eating French onion soup “

“Bruce Springsteen is one of the most recognizable, iconic and influential musicians – and New Jerseyans – of all time,” Murphy said.”It is important that we recognize Bruce for all he has done and will continue to do, from giving us the gift of his music to lending his time to the causes close to his heart, including making the Archives and Center for American Music a repository that will inspire tomorrow’s songwriters and singers.”