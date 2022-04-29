Bruce Greenwood replaces Frank Langella in Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher

The Fall of the House of Usher has a new leading man.

Bruce Greenwood has joined the cast of the Netflix limited series, replacing Frank Langella, who was recently fired partway through production after an internal investigation determined that he was involved in “unacceptable conduct” on set.

Series creator Mike Flanagan announced Greenwood’s casting Friday. “I’m elated to welcome my dear friend, the brilliant BRUCE GREENWOOD to THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER as the iconic Roderick Usher,” he tweeted. “This will be our 4th collaboration (because yes, I absolutely count the background ghost cameo in HILL HOUSE).”

Greenwood and Flanagan previously worked together on the films Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep.

Bruce Greenwood and Frank Langella

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Brent N. Clarke/Getty Bruce Greenwood and Frank Langella

Langella exited Usher after being accused of sexual harassment, including making inappropriate comments on set to a female costar, prompting the investigation. He has not publicly addressed his departure. All his scenes will now be reshot with Greenwood.

The eight-episode series is based on Edgar Allen Poe’s eerie 1839 short story about a dynastic family and its patriarch. Flanagan is directing four episodes and executive-producing, with House of Usher cinematographer Michael Fimognari helming the other four episodes.

The cast also includes Mary McDonnell, Kate Siegel, Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino, and Carl Lumbly.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly‘s free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: