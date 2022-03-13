If you’re surprised by the news that the Buccaneers have evaluated Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, don’t be.

As noted by the folks at JoeBucsFan.com, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said in 2018 that he’d only come out of retirement to coach the Browns. The remark, which Arians would later contradict by accepting the job in Tampa, likely had plenty to do with the presence of Mayfield, who at the time was a rookie and was playing very well.

Now that the Browns may be thinking about moving on from Mayfield, or at least the Bucs are preparing for that possibility, Arians could finally get a chance to coach the former No. 1 overall pick.

If the Browns make a change, it shouldn’t be a surprise. Through four seasons, he has yet to fully realize his potential. Last year, he suffered a shoulder injury in Week Two — as a direct result of his own decision to try to make a tackle after throwing an interception.

Bruce Arians apparently has had his eye on Baker Mayfield for a while originally appeared on Pro Football Talk