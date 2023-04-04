Browns WR Woods ruptures Achilles tendon during workout

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns second-year wide receiver Michael Woods II likely will miss the entire 2023 season after rupturing his Achilles tendon while working out with quarterback Deshaun Watson in Texas.

A sixth-round draft pick last year, Woods got hurt Monday while catching passes from Watson. A team spokesperson said Tuesday the 23-year-old Woods will need surgery. Recovery time for the injury can take up to a year.

“Odds never define the kid!” Woods posted on Twitter.

Woods, who played at Oklahoma, had just five catches for 45 yards in 10 games as a rookie. But the Browns have been encouraged by his development and expected him to have a larger impact this season. Woods also played on special teams in 2022.

Woods spent three seasons at Arkansas before transferring to Oklahoma as senior. The 6-foot-1, 198-pounder had 35 catches for 400 yards with two touchdowns for the Sooners.

Watson has spent the offseason working out with some teammates near his home in the Houston area.

The Browns addressed their need for depth at wide receiver this offseason by trading for Elijah Moore and signing free agent Marquise Goodwin to complement Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Bell.

