Browns would get extra NFL Draft picks after Vikings hire Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as GM

After spending the past two seasons with the Browns, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah appears to be on the verge of a major career move.

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to work to hire Adofo-Mensah as their general manager, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

Adofo-Mensah had a second interview with the Vikings on Tuesday, a person familiar with the situation confirmed.

Browns GM Andrew Berry hired Adofo-Mensah in May 2020 as vice president of football operations.

Adofo-Mensah essentially served as Berry’s assistant GM after previously working for the San Francisco 49ers as their director of football research and development.

Adofo-Mensah played basketball at Princeton University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in economics. He later earned a master’s degree in the same field from Stanford University.

After a career in finance, Adofo-Mensah took his expertise in analytics to the 49ers, working as a manager of football research and development from 2013-18. He held a director title in the same department for two years before he joined the Browns.

The Browns would receive draft-pick compensation if the Vikings hire Adofo-Mensah.

In November 2020, NFL owners approved a resolution stipulating teams that lose a minority coach or executive to a head coach or general manager job with another club will receive a third-round compensatory pick for two consecutive years.

The official resolution obtained by the Beacon Journal states a team is eligible to receive draft-pick compensation if a successful head coach or GM minority candidate “has been employed by the employer-club for a minimum of two full seasons.”

Although Adofo-Mensah’s two-year work anniversary with the Browns would be in May 2022, he has spent two full seasons with the franchise.

That means the Vikings hiring Adofo-Mensah would result in the Browns receiving an extra third-round pick in this year’s draft and next year’s draft.

Adofo-Mensah and Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook also recently interviewed for the GM job of the Chicago Bears. However, the Bears hired Ryan Poles as their new GM on Tuesday, according to NFL Network.

Cornerback Greg Newsome II, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and receiver/running back Demetric Felton were selected to represent the Browns on the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team.

The Browns drafted Newsome in the first round (26th overall), Owusu-Koramoah in the second round (52nd overall) and Felton in the sixth round (211th overall). Felton was voted to the PFWA All-Rookie team as a punt returner.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was named the PFWA rookie of the year and the defensive rookie of the year. Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase was chosen as the PFWA offensive rookie of the year.

