Browns workout 8, sign 1, release 1 on Wednesday

The Cleveland Browns under GM Andrew Berry are constantly working on moving around pieces on their roster for a variety of reasons. The churning of the bottom of the roster is a staple of Berry’s management.
On Wednesday, the team had eight players into Berea for workouts. While sometimes workouts are just for one position, Cleveland had a variety of players from multiple positions during this time:
-
WR Daylen Baldwin – Michigan
-
LB Davin Bellamy – Georgia
-
DB John Brannon – Western Carolina
-
WR Emeka Emezie – North Carolina State
-
WR Juwan Green – Albany, NY
-
DB Tae Hayes – Appalachian State
-
DB Lavert Hill – Michigan
-
DE Chris Odom – Arkansas State
Now that the team has gotten a chance to see the players on their 90-man roster, it looks like they may have some interest in shuffling some of them around if a workout goes well.
Wednesday, the Browns signed Baldwin to add to their receiver room and released DB Nate Meadors in the process.
Baldwin was a big play receiver in college with a 21 yards per catch average in 2020 and a 15 yards per catch average last year. At 6’2″ and 219 pounds, Baldwin adds some size to the receiver room.
Story originally appeared on Browns Wire