Browns waive punter Jamie Gillan, hand job to Dustin Colquitt

Seeking more consistency, the Browns waived punter Jamie Gillan, electing to go with Dustin Colquitt for the rest of the season.

Gillan was on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive on Dec. 9 and the Browns signed Colquitt to take over on Dec. 10. Gillan cleared COVID protocols on Wednesday and was waived, a source confirmed.

The biggest gaffe of Gillian’s career came in the season opener at Kansas City on Sept. 12, when Gillan’s dropped snap was the key play in the Browns’ 33-29 loss.

On the season, Gillan averaged 43.9 yards on 42 punts with a net average of 39.5. In 2020, those numbers were 44.0 and 38.3, respectively, down from 46.2 and 41.6 during his rookie year.

In two games, Colquitt has averaged 42.4 yards and a 38.2 net on 12 punts with four inside the 20. Gillan had 15 inside the 20 this season.

The Browns (7-7) saw the value in Colquitt, 39 and a 17-year veteran, as they face a must-win scenario in the final three games to make the playoffs, starting with a Christmas Day contest in Green Bay against the Packers (11-3).

The Browns signed Gillan, known as the “Scottish Hammer” as an undrafted free agent from Arkansas-Pine Bluff in May 2019. They chose him over Colquitt’s brother Britton.

